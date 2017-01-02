BJP will end UP’s 14-year long development exile in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the 14-year exile of development in Uttar Pradesh will end with these elections leading the Bharatiya Janata Party to victory.

“Some people say that BJP’s 14-year exile would end. The issue is not BJP’s exile, but the 14-year exile of development of Uttar Pradesh,” said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a ‘Parivartan’ rally in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Modi took everybody in loop by targeting each contesting party i.e. Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, saying that all the parties have some or the other problem of their own and it is only the Bharatiya Janata Party which has come for the development of the state.

“People of Uttar Pradesh want ‘Parivartan’ which is certain. There are some groups the whereabouts of which are absolutely unknown in Uttar Pradesh. One group (Congress) is such where they have been trying to propose the son since 15 years but is unable to find the fault. Another group (BSP) is worried about money and is trying to search for banks in order to save their money. And there is one group (SP) which is solely concentrating on what will happen with the family. Now, the people of Uttar Pradesh have to decide that which group will be able to save Uttar Pradesh. BJP is the only party which has come to save Uttar Pradesh. Others have to either save money or family,” he said.

Condemning the present state government for being inconsiderate towards farmers, Prime Minister Modi called the attitude of the ruling party ‘unfortunate.’

“Our farmer works so hard… In spite of getting full support from the central government, Uttar Pradesh government does not care for the farmers,” he said

“Unfortunate that development is not priority for the rulers here,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the state parties for targeting him and his government, the Prime Minister said, “Have you ever seen BSP and SP together? When BSP says sun is rising, SP will say sun is setting. But both agree on ‘Modi hatao’,” he said.

Reiterating his stand on the recent move of demonetisation, Prime Minister Modi said the fight will continue until the corruption is uprooted from the soil of this country.

“The fight against black money and corruption is never going to stop. It will completely be uprooted. This fight (demonetisation) has been initiated by us for the poor, in order to save them from exploitation. We want your blessings in Uttar Pradesh also,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi urged the people to vote for development and said, “The first condition for changing the fate of India lies in changing the fate of Uttar Pradesh.”

The politically active Uttar Pradesh is going to witness elections in the month of March.