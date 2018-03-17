‘BJP will be reduced to 110 seats in 2019’ – Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: Terming the BJP’s loss in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll a “defeat of ego and arrogance”, the Shiv Sena on Friday launched a fresh salvo at its ally, saying the party’s strength in the Lower House of Parliament will come down by at least 110 seats in the 2019 general elections.

The Sena also taunted its ally saying those who abandon their friends and “tread the path of lies” are destined to lose.

“The BJP won the tiny state of Tripura. While the party was celebrating the victory, the results of two Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh took the shine off the win.

“Initially, there were 282 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, but the figure has now come down to 272. Under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP has lost virtually every bypoll,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

“Last year, the BJP set a record by winning 325 seats in UP Assembly polls. Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister, while Keshav Maurya became his deputy. Since 1991, Adityanath had never lost the Gorakhpur seat. But now, despite being the CM, his party lost. If the BJP could topple the Left government in Tripura, why couldn’t it win Gorakhpur?” it asked.