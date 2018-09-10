BJP WANTS TO WIN IN EVERY POLLING BOOTH

New Delhi : BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed the press on the national executive deliberations, said BJP President Amit Shah spoke in the concluding session just before PM Modi, pointed out that the party has already mapped 9 crore party workers. This corpus of party workers alone will guarantee 30 crore votes as each has three-four members in his family.

The party is also contacting 22 crore more families who have benefited from various central schemes.

Shah pointed out that neither the PM nor he had taken rest for a single day since 2014 and he can say with confidence that the BJP will win the 2019 elections.

“Not showing any arrogance, but saying so on the strength of our performance. Since winning (Assembly seat) in 2001, Modi has never lost because of his work and dedication.” He said Modi has already visited 300 of the Lok Sabha constituencies since he won in 2014 and hopes to cover the remaining constituencies before the elections.

In reply to a question, Prasad said Modi didn’t forget his call for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in what he calls “ek desh, ek chunav” (one nation, one election). He said Modi stressed that there should be no pressure but there should be debate, not only in the political parties but various bodies representing other sections of the society.

“We have shown our commitment to one country, one tax by bringing GST; likewise, there will be one country, one power grid, they why not one country, one election,” he asked.

Modi declared that many countries the world over want to emulate his policy of “sabka saath, sabka vikas,” and it is this policy on which the BJP will seek votes in the coming elections.

He cited how gas connections had been given without checking the religion, caste or economic status of the beneficiaries; likewise, there was electricity in every village; this benefited villages having over 50% Dalit population as also 5,000 villages in the North East that may not be the BJP voters.

“Jisko milna hai, mila” (Anyone entitled, got it) without discrimination.

The Prime Minister went on to point out that the government’s powerful programmes have uplifted 5 crore extremely poor people and the Ayushman Bharat programme he would be launching later this month will benefit 10 crore families, mostly in tier 2 and 3 towns. He said he visualises every programme in totality as the new programme also envisages cheaper medicines and a medical college in every district.

He said the BJP will win on the strength of the trust of 125 crore people of the country but the party leaders should not forget that the people want an organised struggle to achieve the best. He wants them to win in every polling booth to prove the trust that he has built across the country, he added.