BJP used money, muscle power to win Tripura, says Yechury
New Delhi : Accepting the Tripura mandate, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday charged the BJP with using money and muscle power to win the state assembly elections.
The CPI(M), in a press statement, said the “BJP has, apart from other factors, utilized massive deployment of money and other recources to influence the elections”.
“This has happened because the Bharatiya Janata Party has unscrupulously utilised huge amounts of money and muscle power and managed to successfully bring together all anti-Left elements and parties, including the erstwhile opposition parties, into one anti-Left platform. They succeeded as a result,” Yechury said.
Yechury warned the people of Tripura that there would be unfavourable ramifications due to misuse of money in elections, reports IANS.
“The BJP brought together all kinds of forces using money power and without attaching any morality to it. There will be results, against which the people need to be alert,” he added.
In a series of tweets, Yechury said: “We will continue to oppose the BJP and its divisive agenda, not only in Tripura but all over India. It is imperative for those who believe in India’s constitutional ideals to defeat the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS combine. The battle is on.”
Earlier, Yechury said the CPM accepts the people’s mandate in Tripura which is poised the a BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura government. This has come after the Left Front was in power for 25 years, winning five consecutive elections, he said.