BJP to shower leaflets on Modi achievements

New Delhi : The Bhartiya Janata Party has hired private helicopters and para-gliders to airdrop leaflets in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on achievements of the Modi Government.

It indicates the party’s decision to rely solely on the work done by the Modi government and cash on the Prime Minister’s popularity.

The party strategists decided to adopt the aerial route for campaign on the ground that when leaflets rain down from the sky in the rural areas, people will read them out of curiosity instead of distributing them through the door-to-door campaign as many do not even read them.

The party sources said the leaflets will also focus on various failures of the Samajwadi Party government in the state. They said the BJP is also running a continuous refresher programme for its workers to keep them up-to-date with the latest information on the Modi government’s achievements.

Besides the aerial campaign through leaflets, the party is also sending its ”Prachar rath” in every assembly constituency to show the audio-visual programmes, showcasing the Modi government’s initiatives towards development of India and Uttar Pradesh. The party is also getting ready the hoardings that focus primarily on the failures of the state government.