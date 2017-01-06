BJP to seek votes on demonetization in Assembly elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will play up Prime Minister Modi as its mascot in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and seek votes on his demonetisation drive as part of the anti-corruption agenda he had held out in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Sensing that Modi remains the best bet for the party, it won’t name the chief ministerial candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Goa, it has decided to contest under the leadership of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar while it has left up to the Akali Dal, the main coalition partner in Punjab, to consider the state BJP leaders” demand for larger share of seats.

“Sushasan” (good governance) and “Vikas” (development) is the answer of BJP spokesman and secretary Shrikant Sharma in response to queries on the party” chief ministerial faces in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Since the nominations in Goa and Punjab, the first two states to go to the polls, close only on January 18, the BJP is not in a hurry to declare its candidates. In case of Uttar Pradesh where the first round of polls take place only on February 11, the last date for nominations is January 24 and hence the party has enough time to decide the candidates, the party sources said.

They indicated that the candidates” lists will be out only after January 14, the Makar Sankranti day that marks the beginning of six months of auspicious period for the Hindus called Uttarayan.

As regards Uttar Pradesh, they said the party has already undertaken a survey of the contenders during its 17,000-km long “Parivartan Yatra” touching each and every constituency and as such the leaders will start finalising the candidates only next week after a meeting of the party”s national executive convened here on Saturday.

Most crucial for Modi is Uttar Pradesh where the BJP was able to set the record of winning 71 of the 80 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. There is going to be a stiff triangular contest between the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), the BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Congress is waiting for the split crisis in the SP to end before entering into an electoral alliance as it felt after an internal assessment that it contesting on its own will divide the opposition vote and help the BJP. Despite Rahul Gandhi”s aggressive month-long campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the party leaders do not think the party can win comfortably. They are persuading the SP to give at least 100 seats to the Congress. The Rashtriya Lok Dal of Ajit Singh, former union minister and son of late former PM Charan Singh, is lobbying to get 20 to 25 seats, leaving nearly 280 seats for the SP to contest.

The BJP decided to harp on demonetisation as a major drive of Modi against black money and corruption, hoping that it will be a polarising issue not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the other poll-bound states. Its calculations are the difficulties relating to the shortage of the currency notes will wane away in the coming days before the polls.

“Demonetisation will be positive once its implementation is completed successfully close to the run-up to the polls,” a BJP leader said. Despite the difficulties in the withdrawal of money and problems of the cash crunch, he said the people mostly welcomed the move and hence the party would rather gain when the difficulties are completely over. He said fact remains that the people have overwhelmingly approved this anti-black money drive of the PM.