BJP to announce 1st list on Wednesday

New Delhi : The Central Election Committee of BJP is set to meet on Wednesday to finalise first list of party candidates for the assembly elections in five states starting February 4. The committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, is likely to announce the names of candidates for Punjab and Goa, two states going to poll on February 4. The Goa unit of BJP has already declared names of party candidates for most of the 40 seats in the state and the CEC is likely to approve them in its meeting.