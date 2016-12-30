BJP threatens legal action on Cong

New Delhi : The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress for levelling “false, baseless and shameless” charges against Prime Minister Modi and its president Amit Shah, threatening legal action.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference here that the Congress should give up its hope to weaken the government by levelling such charges.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress spokespersons do not know that this is Narendra Modi”s government which will never bend under the pressure of the corrupt and the political parties helping then. The Congress is protector of corruption and the corrupt,” he said.

Neither Modi nor Amit Shah has anything to do with Mahesh Shah, Prasad said, adding that action has been already initiated against him and for that matter action will be taken against anybody who has even a distant link with anybody from the BJP.