BJP state chief’s ride with PM in metro a security breach: Minister

Kochi : BJP Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan’s ride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Kochi Metro on Saturday triggered a controversy, with a state minister alleging it was a “security breach”.

In a Facebook post, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the “security lapses” which occurred in the Prime Minister’s official programme should be investigated.

He questioned the logic behind allowing Rajasekharan, who is not even a panchayat ward member, to travel with Modi. Surendran said this happened when even local MLA P T Thomas was not allowed to share stage with the Prime Minister for the inaugural function.