BJP should desist from smear campaigns: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi : Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said the BJP should desist from “smear campaigns” and levelling false accusations as it did in the 2G spectrum case.

“After all this smear campaign and election jumlas, see what the court has said. People resort to unfounded allegations against rivals. There may be differences in the policies but it is not right to mount false accusations,” Tharoor said speaking with reporters.

His remarks came after a special CBI court on Thursday gave a clean chit to all the accused in the alleged multi-thousand crore rupee 2G spectrum scandal, including then Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi.