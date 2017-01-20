BJP seeks mass transfer of police officials in UP

Lucknow: The BJP on Thursday petitioned Election Commission seeking immediate mass transfer of senior police officials, including some IPS officers, from their respective district headquarters fearing their presence might vitiate free and fair polling.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer here, senior party leaders, including state BJP vice president J P S Rathore, alleged these officials were working as per diktats of ruling Samajwadi Party and ‘misbehaving’ with workers of BJP and other rival parties.

The party alleged that they were threatening BJP workers and hindering their campaign and submitted a list of officials they wanted to the removed.–PTI