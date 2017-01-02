BJP says it is ready to contest 37 of 40 seats in Goa

Panaji : BJP said it was ready to contest 37 out of 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa on its own in the elections this year. “We have held Vijay Sankalp rallies in 35 constituencies. At present we are ready to contest 37 constituencies on our own without any kind of alliance,” its state general secretary Sadanand Tanawade said here.

The ruling party is currently selecting candidates.Reacting to media reports about Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) aligning with the rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar’s Goa Suraksha Manch, Tanawade said MGP was yet to withdraw its support to the BJP-led Goa government. “We have learnt about their alliance with GSM through media. They are yet to formally inform us about their pre-poll tie-up,” Tanawade said. MGP leaders last month criticised the Chief MinisterLaxmikant Parsekar openly, which led to sacking of two MGP ministers. PTI