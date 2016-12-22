BJP rubbishes Rahul Gandhi’s graft charge against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday dismissed Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s allegation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking money from the Sahara Group, calling it “baseless”.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, at a press conference called hours after Gandhi made the allegation, said the Congress leader was “frustrated” by repeated electoral losses.

“Narendra Modi is pure like Ganga and levelling such serious charges against the Prime Minister of a country isn’t justified,” Prasad said.

“Rahul Gandhi is leading his party to repeated disastrous defeat. People are not trusting him and his party… people do not think the party is even capable of running a municipality,” the minister added.

Prasad also mentioned the Agusta Westland scam, and said that Gandhi was trying to divert attention from the case that recently returned to the limelight following a report in a national daily.

“Names of Congress leaders are surfacing in the Agusta Westland scam. His family’s name has surfaced in the scam in Italy, and investigation is on here in India as well,” Prasad said. “He has given this statement to divert attention from the scam,” Prasad added.

In a rally in Mehsana, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Sahara group paid Rs 40 crore to Modi before he became the Prime Minister.