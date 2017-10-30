BJP releases vision document in poll-bound HP

Shimla : Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that one of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) experienced leaders will be the chief ministerial candidate for the Himachal Pradesh elections.

Jaitley made the statement while releasing BJP’s vision document in Shimla.

“One of our very experienced leaders will be the chief minister. It is a matter of strategy whether the party announces it or decides it after the elections,” Jaitley said after releasing the BJP’s election manifesto.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 9. The result will be declared on December18