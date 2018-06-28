BJP questions Rahul on I-T evasions by Robert Vadra

New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday sought Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s response on alleged income tax evasions of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

“Income Tax has directed Robert Vadra to pay arrears for the year 2010-11. We want to ask Rahul Gandhi what he has to say on the Income-Tax evasions of Robert Vadra,” he said at a press conference here.

Delhi-based Sky Light Hospitality LLP – a company linked to Robert Vadra – was reportedly ordered to pay over Rs 25 crore as tax liability by the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2010-11.

As per the IT order, Sky Light Hospitality had earlier declared its income for AY 2010-11 to be Rs 36.9 lakh, a media report noted.

However, in its notice, the I-T department has re-evaluated the income and determined it to actually amount to Rs 42.98 crore, meaning that only about 0.86 percent of the income was declared.

Accordingly, tax payable on this revised income has been determined to be Rs 25.8 crore, the report stated.–ANI