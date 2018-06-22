BJP pulled down J&K govt for failure of own ministers

Sources said a RSS report had nailed the lie of the BJP’s repeated claim that the development works were on course in both Jammu and Ladakh regions and saw no problems from the side of Mehbooba Mufti.

New Delhi : The Bhartiya Janata Party brought down the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir blaming Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, but one reason was utter failure of its own dozen ministers in the government in doing any concrete contribution in Jammu region that gave the party 25 of the 37 seats in the Assembly.

Sources said a RSS report had nailed the lie of the BJP’s repeated claim that the development works were on course in both Jammu and Ladakh regions and saw no problems from the side of Mehbooba Mufti. The report noted anger of the people across Jammu region over not a single big ticket development project taking off on ground zero. No one but the BJP ministers in-charge of the departments for these projects are to be blamed for, the report said.

The BJP leadership realised that it will not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections and it may be totally wiped out in the Assembly elections because of the poor performance of its own ministers.

BJP President Amit Shah may do some plain speaking in a meeting of the party leaders and workers he has convened in Jammu on Saturday on how to explain to the people the party’s decision to better put the state under the Governor’s rule than continue to rule with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Starting with artificial Tawi Lake, development of the Tawi river front on the pattern of Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, construction of AIIMS, starting of five medical colleges, smart city, several road projects, conservation of heritage properties and modernisation of Jammu railway are all projects that remained on paper. Three years is not a short time to initiate work on these big ticket projects, the RSS report said.

In its own study, the BJP leadership realised that despite full support of the Centre, the local BJP ministers holding charge of the key departments failed in their duty to execute these projects.

Though BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, who nurses J&K on behalf of the party leadership, claimed it has become “untenable” for the BJP to continue in alliance with Mehbooba’s PDP and shed tears on little development in Jammu and Ladakh regions as the Chief Minister focused only on the Kashmir valley, he did not say his own BJP ministers responsible for development of the two regions had failed.

In the span of last fortnight, same Ram Madhav had twice insisted that the government was implementing “Agenda of Alliance” in the state with no hindrance from the chief minister. Even the BJP ministers found no reason to blame her for non-execution of several key projects since the execution lied in the ministries they headed.