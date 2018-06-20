BJP-PDP end alliance in Jammu and Kashmir: What is Governor rule and when is it imposed

On Wednesday morning President Ram Nath Kovind approved of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. The development came a day after BJP announced its decision break the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Because of this Jammu and Kashmir is back in the hands of Governor NN Vohra who will be running the state for the fourth time.

Now that Governor rule is implied in Jammu and Kashmir let’s learn more about when it is imposed

When it is imposed (Rules and regulations)

In case of failure of constitution in any other state of India, the President’s Rule is imposed under Article 356 of the Constitution, but in case of Jammu and Kashmir, as per Section 92 of state Constitution, the Governor’s Rule can be imposed for a period of six months in the state. Thus, there is a little difference between the provision of state and India.

Governor’s Rule can only be imposed if the President of India states the failure of constitution of a state, during Governor’s rule the state assembly is either suspended or dissolved state and completely comes under direct Central rule.

If the Constitution in the state is not restored before the expiry of this six month period, the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution of India are extended to Jammu and Kashmir and the President’s rule is imposed in the State.