BJP-PDP alliance ends: Omar Abdullah pushes for Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah requested Governor N.N. Vohra to impose his rule in the Valley.

Abdullah, in a press briefing, informed that his party met Governor Vohra and told him that his party neither had the mandate nor was approaching anyone to form the government in the state.

“I have met Governor Vohra and told him that since no party has the mandate to form a government, he will have to impose Governor’s rule in the state,” Abdullah said.

“The National Conference did not receive a mandate to form a government in 2014 and we do not have the mandate in 2018 also,” he added.

The National Conference leader further said that they also requested the Governor to not impose his rule for a much longer time period and conduct fresh elections. The BJP on Tuesday pulled out of an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, while addressing a press conference, announced, “We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing.”

The differences between the BJP and the PDP cropped up following the government’s decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan.

“Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari’s killing is an example,” Madhav added Following this, Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP had 28 MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while the BJP had 25.