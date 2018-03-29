BJP MP Udit Raj opposes UP govt’s move to add ‘Ramji’ to BR Ambedkar’s middle name

New Delhi: Raising question over the Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to add Dr BR Ambedkar‘s middle name ‘Ramji’ in all state records, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj on Thursday said that it would create controversy unnecessarily.

Speaking to ANI, Raj said, “I don’t find any reason to change his name, it’s an individual’s freedom to decide how he wants to be known, Why to create a controversy unnecessarily?” The Dalit leader also expressed displeasure on behalf of the community.

On the recommendation of Governor Ram Naik, the Uttar Pradesh Government has passed an order to officially introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of Dr BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state. India’s Dalit social reformer, whose full name is Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, is named as only BR Ambedkar in all official records.