BJP MP Udit Raj demands quota in government’s lateral entry scheme

New Delhi: Advocating reservation in all contractual jobs, BJP MP Udit Raj today demanded quota for OBC, SC and ST candidates in the government’s lateral entry scheme for appointment of 10 joint secretary level officials in the bureaucracy.

The North West Delhi MP said he will take up the issue with the top leadership of his party as well as the government.

“I will meet BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding quota for SC, ST and OBC candidates in appointments of joint secretaries,” he told reporters.

He also demanded reservation in higher judiciary saying the Dalit community is “angry” with it over its judgements on cases of atrocities against them.

“The higher judiciary’s decisions in cases of atrocities against Dalits have led to anger among the community,” he said citing the Bhanwari Devi gangrape case of Rajasthan.

Blaming that the “dilution” of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has led to increase in number of cases against cases of atrocities against Dalits, he said, “What happened in Jalgaon and Mehsana shows this. There is no fear in the mind of perpetrators that they will punished.”

He claimed “atrocities against Dalits continue no matter whether Modi, Maywati or Lalu is in power.”

The roots of atrocities against Dalits lie in the society, he claimed.