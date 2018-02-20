BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan equates Rahul Gandhi with ‘barking dog’

Gonda: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan has equated Congress President Rahul Gandhi with a ‘barking dog’ after the latter launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the over Rs 11000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Member of Parliament (MP) Sharan told the media, “Jaise vo kahavat hoti hai kutte bhaukte rehte hain haathi mast chaal mein chalta hai. PM desh ki seva mein lage hain jisko bhaukna hai bhauke (As there is a saying that dogs bark but elephant keeps on walking. Prime Minister Modi is serving the country, so whoever wants to bark should bark).” Saran also said that Gandhi scion has no right to seek any explanation since the whole scam started during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

“Rahul Gnadhi has no right to seek any explanation since the whole scam started during the Congress-led UPA regime. The present government is investigating. Currently, this scam has been exposed,” Saran said. He added that Rahul will start screaming when his brother-in-law (Robert Vadra) will be exposed, might be possible his mother (Sonia Gandhi) and he himself will be exposed.

The PNB has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs. 11400 crore and Rs 280 crore against famous designer jeweler Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, the owner of Gitanjali Gems.

The CBI filed a formal case charging four- Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and Mehul Choksi- on January 31 over Rs. 280 crore fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in many cities at various properties belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.