BJP moves EC against Maya seeking votes on caste basis

Lucknow : A BJP leader has moved the Election Commission against Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati accusing her of seeking votes in the name of caste, a charge trashed by a BSP leader on Monday.

BJP’s UP executive member Neeraj Shankar Saxena moved a petition against the BSP supremo on Saturday demanding that her party be debarred from contesting polls and demanded filing of FIR against her for “flouting” Supreme Court directives.

“Mayawati during her press conference on December 24 and January 3 presented caste-wise details of ticket distribution clearly stating that her party has given tickets to how many Muslims, backwards, SCs and others,” Saxena told PTI.

Countering him, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said, “Mayawati has done what is constitutionally, legally correct. We wanted to tell people that we are not a party of Dalits only, but a party where Muslims, OBCs, upper castes, other communities…everybody is under one umbrella.”

Turning tables on BJP, he said, “Look at their track record. What have they been saying? Sakshi Maharaj said Muslims are responsible for population boom. Amit Shah during Bihar elections said that if BJP lost, there will be celebrations in Pakistan. Look at what other leaders like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are saying.”

His retort came after Saxena also accused BSP workers of distributing booklets titled “Muslim samaj ka sachcha hitaishi kaun-faisla aap karein” in all the constituencies.