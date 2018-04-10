BJP MLA rape case: NHRC sent notice to UP govt, police chief over custodial death of victim’s father

New Delhi/Lucknow: The NHRC today sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report on the custodial death of a man after his daughter had accused a BJP MLA and his aides of gangrape in Unnao, and asked the authorities to ensure “the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment”.

“Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including action taken against the delinquent police officials, who refused to register an FIR,” the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

The Commission observed that the allegations, if true, raised a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim family.

“The incident was reported to have happened a day after the alleged rape victim tried to immolate herself near the chief minister’s residence accusing BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides of gangrape,” the NHRC said today and directed that the magisterial inquiry in the matter be expedited.

“The NHRC also expects from the DGP, an explanation for not communicating the custodial death to the commission within 24 hours. All the reports, including health screening report of the deceased at the time of his admission in the jail and medical treatment provided by the jail authorities, are to be sent,” the rights panel said in a statement.

They have been given four weeks to respond, it said.

The daughter of the deceased has, reportedly, alleged that the MLA had got her father killed since she was not willing to withdraw the gang rape complaint against him.

Sengar, who represents Bangermau constituency in Unnao district, has denied the allegations and demanded a high-level inquiry in the matter.

The victim’s father was in judicial custody over his alleged involvement in a brawl with the MLA’s supporters last week. She has reportedly stated that since Unnao police had refused to act against the MLA, his brother and accomplices, they were forced to move the court to get an FIR registered. She has also alleged that the MLA had threatened to get the entire family killed.

The commission said it has also directed the chief secretary to “look into the matter personally and ensure that the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment and humiliation by the opponents who appear to be resourceful persons of the locality”.

“He (chief secretary) is also directed to monitor and expedite the magisterial inquiry which is underway,” it added.

The man, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on April 8 night and died during treatment yesterday, an officials said. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, they added.

Significantly, a case had been registered against four persons a few days ago on a complaint by the wife of the man that he was beaten up.

As the incident sparked outrage, Chief Minister Adityanath sought a report into the custodial death. The Unnao SP yesterday said six policemen, including SHO, Makhi, Ashok Kumar Singh, an outpost in charge and four beat constables had been suspended.

UP Director General of Police O P Singh said a Lucknow Police team had been constituted to probe the entire matter. According to media reports, on April 8, in the evening, the man complained of stomach ache and the next day he died in the hospital at around 3.30 am, the NHRC said.

“According to media reports, the doctors, who examined the deceased after he spent two days in police custody, noted 19 injury marks. The news report also states that he was taken to the hospital only when his condition deteriorated,” the rights panel alleged.