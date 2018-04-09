BJP MLA rape case: Father of 18-year-old victim dies in judicial custody

Unnao (UP): The father of an 18-year-old woman, who alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers, died while in judicial custody here today. Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail last night and died during treatment today.

District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said that the postmortem examination of the victim would be conducted by a panel of doctors to ascertain the cause of death. He said that a probe had been ordered into the matter. Pappu was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA’s brother. The daughter of the deceased had yesterday tried to immolate herself near the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was gang-raped by the BJP MLA and his brothers.

The immolation bid was, however, foiled by the police. Gautampalli police station inspector Vijaysen Singh said, “The incident took place outside the Golf Club gate (near the official residence of the chief minister), where the girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped. She also alleged that the Unnao police had not registered a case against the BJP MLA despite her complaint and no action was taken.”

Sengar represents the Bangermau constituency in Unnao district, around 90 km from the state capital. The police inspector said the girl was made to appear before Rajiv Krishan, the Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, who ordered a probe by the Lucknow police. When contacted, Sengar refuted the allegations against him and said, “It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation…I have no problem with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment.”