BJP making hollow promises for Bundelkhand: Akhilesh Yadav

Mahoba: Amid reports that he might contest assembly elections from Bundelkhand, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today accused BJP of making hollow promises for development of the region and said only Samajwadi Party can ensure progress in the area.

While socialists generate power from water, coal and solar panels, BJP people produce power from “tall talks”, he said inaugurating a solar power plant here.

“You count and write down the development projects initiated by the Centre (since 2014) … you will find they just indulge in tall talks,” he said on his visit to Bundelkhand.

Maintaining that SP alone can usher in progress and development, he said records will speak for themselves what Samajwadi Party has done for the development of the region.

Reports are doing the rounds that Akhilesh might contest from Mahoba or Babina near Jhansi. If he does so, he will become the fourth CM since Independence to contest from Bundelkhand.

Attacking the Modi government, Akhilesh said they want to win elections by encashing surgical strikes. “…just think as to how many jawans became martyrs at the border. Never before have so many soldiers died,” he said.

“You have seen BSP regime and also BJP’s promise of ‘achchey din’,” he said sarcastically referring to the problems faced by the poor, the illiterate and farmers after cash ban.

Without taking BSP supremo Mayawati’s name, Akhilesh said, “There is one ‘elephant’ party, which is in trouble, finding it difficult to explain bank deposits.”

His comment came against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate detecting deposits of a whopping Rs 104 crore in BSP’s bank account in Delhi.