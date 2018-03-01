BJP leader accused of ‘killing’ 9 students, admitted in hospital

Patna : BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who was evading arrest since Saturday, surrendered before the Minapur police in the wee hours. Manoj who is accused of mowing down nine school children, has been admitted in Patna medical college hospital here as he had suffered multiple injuries after the accident.

Gaurav Pandey, deputy SP of Muzaffarpur who led the special investigation team to nab Manoj said the BJP leader was being treated by a doctor in Muzaffarpur. Police will interrogate the doctor too as he did not inform the police.

He said when the accident occurred, BJP leader was in the vehicle which hit the school children.

Manoj was brought to hospital here under heavy police escorts. He fractured his leg, ribs and face as the vehicle had hit a road side tree when he tried to escape after hitting the children.

Nine were killed on the spot, one more died in the hospital where 12 are being treated. The BJP had already suspended him for six years from the party.