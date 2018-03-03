BJP-IPFT combine surges ahead in Tripura, Congress leading in Meghalaya

Agartala/Shillong/Kohima: The BJP and its ally surged ahead of the Left Front in Tripura establishing a lead in 40 seats, while the Congress was ahead in Meghalaya, according to Election Commission sources.

In Nagaland, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) was ahead in 24 constituencies. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were also leading in 31 seats.

Election in 59 seats for Tripura’s 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate.

The BJP was leading in 41 seats while its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in 8 seats.

The ruling CPI(M), which is power for the last 25 years, was ahead in 17 seats, according to the trends available.

BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.

According to trends of 58 constituencies available in Meghalaya, the ruling Congress won two seats and was leading in 24 followed by the National People’s Party (NPP) in 14.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma registered wins from both Songsak and Ampati constituencies.

While the United Democratic Party (UDP) was leading in five, the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) was leading in four. The BJP was leading in 6 constituencies.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) was leading in 2 seats while Independents were ahead in 6 seats. The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) was leading in one seat.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

In Nagaland, the BJP is ahead in five and the NDPP in 10 seats. Trends were available for 33 seats till 11 am.

The National People’s Party was ahead in two seats and the JD(U) in one.

Commenting on the trends in the three states, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that it indicated to a new political direction and would have an effect on national politics as well.

“We are confident of forming government in all three states”, he said.

BJP leader Ram Madhav said, “Seeing the early trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya”.

“The results of North East are going to be very good for the BJP,” he said.