BJP hails Najeeb Jung’s work as Delhi LG, wishes him luck

Finds fault with AAP government for his resignation

New Delhi : The BJP hailed the work of Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung who resigned on Thursday and wished him all the best for his future endeavours.

“We want to wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Sardar R.P. Singh told IANS.

Hailing his work as the Lt. Governor, the BJP leader said: “He has done a lot of work for Delhi. We thank him for all the pain he took for people of the city.”

Singh also termed Jung’s resignation as his personal decision, saying: “In his resignation letter, he has said that he wants to pursue academics again, it is his personal decision. And we respect that decision.”

“He has said in his letter that he wants return to academics, his ‘first love’,” Singh added.

BJP claimed he was “upset” with the AAP government. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said a BJP delegation had met the L-G yesterday over delimitation of municipal wards when Jung had “expressed” his displeasure with the Kejriwal government.

“Even then (yesterday) he was upset with the AAP government stalling work. But we did not foresee this. He told us that he was going a week-long leave. Delhi needed him,” Gupta said.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said Jung has a meeting scheduled with him today. “The L-G met me day before yesterday (Tuesday) but he did not give any indication of submitting his resignation. Another meeting of mine with the L-G is scheduled for Friday … I have come to know about his resignation only through media,” Mehrishi said.

Jung, who was locked in a running battle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday resigned. He became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most Governors in the states.

A former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Jung gave no other reason for his sudden decision to step down. —Agencies