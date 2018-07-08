BJP for continuing with Gov’s rule in J&K: Ram Madhav

New Delhi: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday rejected reports that his party was working to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with rebel PDP MLAs and said that it was for continuing with Governor’s rule in the state in the interest of peace, governance and development. His comments on Twitter came after former state chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted a news report that claimed that a “big chunk of PDP MLAs are in touch with the BJP high command” and the saffron party was looking to form government.

The BJP had last month pulled out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the state under Governor’s rule.