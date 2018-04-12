BJP fast: MPs’ fast ‘farcical’, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress today dubbed as “farcical,” the ongoing fast by the BJP MPs against the non-functioning of Parliament.

“A Farcical Fast by a fascist BJP,” said Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, amid reports of fast by BJP MPs at various places across the country.

Will PM/BJP answer when will they start ‘Jan Ki Baat’?#UpvasKaJumla — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 12, 2018

Surjewala also asked when would the Prime Minister talk of “Jan Ki Baat” (people’s talk), instead of “jumlas and rhetoric” managing headlies.

Surjewala also used the hashtag “#UpvasKaJumla” along with his tweet. He had yesterday termed today’s fast led by prime minister Narendra Modi as “a drama” and “a photo-op.”