BJP Fast Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai, protests near airport

In a tit-for-tat fast, PM Narendra Modi, BJP MPs and other party workers to observe a fast on Thursday to ‘expose’ the Opposition for disrupting Parliament during the budget session. This comes after Congress President Rahul Gandhi staged a protest by observing a day-long fast at Rajghat. The protest was against caste-based violence, communalism, and non-functioning of Parliament, for which the Congress blames the ruling BJP.

While interacting with BJP MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives on “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan” through the medium of the audio bridge, the Prime Minister said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to bring the sin of those who strangled democracy before the nation by observing a day-long fast.

“Tomorrow’s date is 12th. You know how a handful of people, who don’t want the country to move forward, held the Parliament hostage. Those who couldn’t gain power in 2014 didn’t let Parliament work for a single day,” Prime Minister Modi said yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday also clarified that the tour programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation for April 12, which is being circulated on social media, was prepared before the latter’s fast was announced.

PMO source told ANI, “The current tour program has no breakfast or lunch on board.” BJP President Amit Shah will also join the protest in Karnataka. The BJP has blamed the Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the disruptions that meant that the Budget session of Parliament was a lost cause.

Live Updates

9.45 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai, he will be addressing Defence Expo.

9.40 am: Protests near the airport in Alandur area in Chennai.

PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Chennai shortly, protests near the airport in Alandur area.Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan and other protesters detained #CauveryProtests pic.twitter.com/45k4FfKmYi — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018

9.30 am: PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Chennai shortly, protests near the airport in Alandur area.