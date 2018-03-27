BJP faces flak as IT cell head Amit Malviya leaks Karnataka Assembly elections dates before EC announcement

After Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani engaged in a Twitter war over data breach controversy, the ruling BJP has tangled themselves in a fresh controversy. The Election Commission today announced the dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections and results, on the other hand BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya leaked the dates even before EC commissioner could announce dates. Even though he got the dates wrong, but has ended up creating a controversy.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted that Karnataka would vote on May 12 and the counting is done on May 18. But Amit Malviya clarified later saying that he copied it from a leading news channel. Now questions have also been raised as in, how did the leading news channel get dates even before EC’s announcement.

Times Now is showing. https://t.co/ksuRepzGiX — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 27, 2018

Chief election commissioner OP Rawat has said that strict action will be taken on the leak. The EC which was earlier also questioned about its credibility now will have to face flak after this leak. While interacting with reporters, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said, “We will find out what happened and a full investigation will be launched. Let us not speculate on what they have.”

It took no time for Congress to attack BJP, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Credibility of EC is on the test. Will EC now issue a notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?” he said.