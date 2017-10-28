BJP Diwali Milan: PM Modi to journalists, practical problems in meeting you often

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there were “practical problems” due to which he was not able to meet the media often.

“There are hopes from the both sides. There are complaints from the both sides. But I think it is our professional hazard. We have to find a middle path to move forward, smilingly,” he told media persons at the BJP’s Diwali Milan event here

“I recall how I used to spend much of my time with you… Most of you are from the same generation. Getting nostalgic is natural. There were no barriers, no difficulties then. Those were the days when we used to search for you and my speech would some time find some space (in the media).”

He said the media unlike previously has expanded so much now that it was difficult to meet all journalists.

“Some of you tell me, Modiji you don’t meet us now. Earlier we used to meet you, used to just knock at the door and enter. That was a different atmosphere of happiness. We used to talk a lot but today it has become difficult.

“There were only a few in your fraternity. And the circle has become so big and media itself has so evolved in so many ways… It has posed us a challenge in maintaining contact and maintain openness. There is no problem with intentions, the problem is practical,” Modi said,

He said understanding each other further strengthens the relationship and mutual belief.

“My experience says that everyone performs duties formally. But informally every one has something to contribute to the nation. They (journalists) tell us about bottlenecks… tell us where we need to improve. You guys travel a lot,” he said.

Modi said he could also identify some media who criticise for the sake of criticism.