BJP demands Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government of using public funds for personal purposes and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Recently, we saw how the state government tried to use public money for paying noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani for fighting the defamation case against the Delhi Chief Minister and now it has been revealed that Rs 13,805 was spent for a plate at two lunches hosted by Kejriwal,” Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal told a press conference.

“The way the AAP tried to pay its personal expenses from public money, BJP condemns it and demands resignation of state government,” the minister added.

Goyal said that Kejriwal hosted two different lunches for some 80 special guests at his official residence on February 11 and 12 and spent around Rs 13,805 per plate.