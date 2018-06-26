BJP demands apology from Cong for Emergency slogan

New Delhi : The BJP on Monday demanded an apology from the Congress party for using the slogan ‘India is Indira and Indira is India’ during emergency in 1975.

“During Emergency, Congress’s then-president gave the slogan ‘India is Indira and Indira is India’. For those who understand Hinduism and Hindutva, the country is only ‘Bharat Mata’, but for Congress ‘India is Indira’. Till now they have not apologised for this slogan,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the BJP is observing the 1975 Emergency Anniversary on Monday as a ‘Black Day’.

June 25 marks the day when Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of emergency in the country.

Senior BJP leaders have often attacked the Congress over the move, branding it as undemocratic and intolerant.

An emergency was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due of the prevailing “internal disturbance”, the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.

The final decision to impose an emergency was proposed by Indira Gandhi, agreed upon by the president of India, and thereafter ratified by the cabinet and the parliament (from July to August 1975), based on the rationale that there were imminent internal and external threats to the Indian state.

The Emergency is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India’s history.

Wrong to compare present situation to Emergency: Tully

New Delhi: Former BBC broadcaster and noted writer Mark Tully has dismissed the claims of the opposition that the current situation in India is very much similar to the Emergency, even as he warned the people of “an atmosphere of fear” that has been created in the country.

In the foreword to the latest edition of the 1977 book “For Reasons of State: Delhi Under Emergency” by John Dayal and Ajoy Bose, Tully looks back at the days of Emergency under the Indira Gandhi regime and terms it as an “illegal act”.

“Today, once again, there is a government with an absolute majority and a very powerful Prime Minister dominating his party. This has created an atmosphere of fear. This atmosphere of fear is heightened among certain communities, particularly the Muslims, by the ideology of Hindu extremist groups that appear to have powerful influence on the government.

“However, it would be incorrect to say this is like the Emergency. The Constitution has not been suspended and all the fundamental rights still remain in place. The press has not been censored and Opposition leaders have not been arrested,” writes 82-year-old Tully, who has previously authored some fascinating books like “No Full Stops In India” and “India In Slow Motion”.

Tully further highlights that as far as the media is concerned, it would again be wrong to compare the present situation to the Emergency.

He also says that there is no sign of any “widespread anger” against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government but there is, in his own words, increasing signs of disappointment.

“I think if this disappointment is powerfully expressed by the Opposition and sections of the press, people will ask, ‘Narendra Modi promised so much but what has he done, where are the acche din (Good Days) that were supposed to come?’” he adds.