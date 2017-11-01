BJP, Congress spar over Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel, RSS caught in crossfire

New Delhi: Sardar Patel‘s 142nd birth anniversary on Tuesday saw the Congress and BJP again sparring over his legacy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of disregarding Patel while the latter quoted Patel’s disparaging remarks against the RSS following Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

Flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ in New Delhi to commemorate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, Modi said: “People earlier tried their best to ensure that the contribution of Sardar Patel was forgotten and diminished.” “But when the nation gave us a chance to serve it, we made it a point to celebrate Sardar Patel’s legacy in a special way, so that his works and contributions are remembered by generations after generations,” Modi added.

The Congress retaliated by tweeting a picture of Patel and quoted him verbatim on RSS: “The speeches of the Sangh leaders are poisonous. It is as a result of this venom that Mahatma Gandhi has been assassinated.” Patel, as the then Home Minister, had banned the RSS after Gandhi’s assassination. In another tweet, the Congress cited Patel’s another remark that he had made after Gandhi’s death: “The activities of RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the state.”

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, in his tribute to Patel, said: “An embodiment of integrity and strength, Sardar Patel was one of the architects of the Idea of India. My tributes to him on his birth anniversary.” Patel’s birthday, October 31, also happens to be the day when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards. In his address before flagging off the unity run, Modi did mention that October 31 is also the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, but did not elaborate.