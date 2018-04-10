BJP chief Amit Shah inaugurates Deen Dayal Upadhayay park in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah today inaugurated the Deen Dayal Upadhayay park near the party’s newly-constructed headquarters here.

Shah was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and party MP Meenakshi Lekhi among others.

After inaugrating the park, which is named after the party’s ideologue, Shah moved around the park with the BJP leaders and workers.

The redeveloped park, on the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg, has a rich variety of plants and has an open air theatre.