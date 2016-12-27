BJP calls it a bundle of lies

Chandigarh: Terming the nine-point agenda for development of Punjab announced by Amarinder Singh on Sunday a “bundle of lies”, BJP on Monday said the state Congress chief has “no credibility and he can’t be taken seriously”.

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chugh said neither Congress nor Amarinder has a moral right to promise or even talk of saving Punjab waters, reviving industries and trade, saving lives of farmers, offering employment to Punjabi youths and to do anything regarding women empowerment.

“Does one need to remind Capt Amarinder that during his rule from the year 2002 to 2007 he did nothing to improve prospects of trade and industries, generate employment and electricity, and did absolutely nothing to protect and uplift the Dalits in the state?” Chugh said.

The BJP leader alleged Amarinder’s party sat on the issue of OROP for nearly four decades despite he being an ex- serviceman himself.–PTI