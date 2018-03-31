BJP-BSP fight it out over Ambedkar’s name change

Lucknow :The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday denied the opposition’s charges that its move to add ‘Ramji’ to the name of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was politically motivated.

The state government shared with the media a postal stamp of 1991 when the then Congress government at the Centre had ‘Ramji’ in the name.

“His full name is Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and we have only done what is factual and correct,” said a minister on Friday, adding that the opposition was being unfair in seeing everything through the prism of electoral politics.