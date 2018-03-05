BJP begins the process to form government in Tripura

Agartala: A day after the Tripura assembly election results were declared, efforts were on to form the first BJP-led government in one of India’s last Left strongholds on Sunday.

“BJP Parliamentary Board on Saturday appointed Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jual Oram as central observers. They are likely to meet the newly-elected MLAs on Tuesday to ascertain their views on government formation and to elect legislature group leader,” Bharatiya Janata Party Tripura Pradesh President Biplab Kumar Deb told the media.

“The BJP ministry in Tripura would likely to assume office within this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah and many central leaders are likely to be present during the swearing-in ceremony, date of which would be finalised after getting the Prime Minister’s schedule,” he said. Deb refused to name the probable Chief Ministerial candidate of the BJP.

“The party would decide everything,” he added. According to the BJP leader, a combined meeting of the newly elected legislators of the BJP and its ally – the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) – would also be held on Tuesday to discuss the government formation. Deb, who is likely to be the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in the northeastern state, on Sunday met outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and took his blessings.

Sarkar, who has been in power for four terms, on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Tathagata Roy. Sarkar will continue as the Chief Minister until the new government is sworn-in.