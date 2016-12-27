BJP asks UNC to immediately withdraw eco blockade in Manipur

Imphal : BJP on Monday appealed the United Naga Council (UNC) to immediately withdraw the ongoing economic blockade on the highways of Manipur.

BJP spokesperson N Biren appealed the UNC to withdraw the blockade which entered its 56th day on Monday and sought “another forum” to achieve its demands.

Biren was speaking to the reporters on his return from Delhi, where an eight-member BJP delegation met top central leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue.

Biren said, “The ruling Congress government is answerable to the people of the state for the hardship faced by them” He questioned whether it has made any formal effort at the Centre regarding the presence of NSCN(IM) camps in the Manipur, the number of its cadre present in the state.

He also sought to know whether there have been any effort to demolish the NSCN(IM)’s designated camps in the state as the ceasefire agreement between NSCN(IM) and the Centre does not cover Manipur.

Biren also asked whether the state government has made any move to identify the perpetrators of the twin ambush on Manipur police at Lokchao and Bongyang in Tengnoupal district which claimed the lives of three policemen earlier this month.

If there has been any such move, BJP demanded that the documents be made public. He also said the BJP was for a neutral CBI or NIA inquiry into the attacks on Manipur police.

Later, lone BJP MLA Bishwajit said BJP’s philosophy is nation first, party second and self last.–PTI