BILLS TO CHECK SAVING FRAUD IN THE OFFING

New Delhi : In a major policy initiative to protect the people’s savings from fraudsters, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared two Bills to be introduced in the coming Parliament session to regulate chit funds and ban all unregulated private deposit schemes.

The Chit Fund (Amendment) Bill is aimed at facilitating orderly growth of the Chit Funds sector and remove bottlenecks faced by the Chit Funds industry.

This will facilitate greater financial access to other financial products while the Bill to ban unregulated deposit schemes is aimed at putting an end to the menace of illicit deposits taken by private companies.

The second Bill seeks to completely prohibit unregulated deposit taking activity, with deterrent punishment to those promoting or operating such an activity and stringent punishment for fraudulent default in repayment to the depositors.