Bijbehara encounter: Bodies of three militants recovered in Kashmir

Srinagar: Bodies of three militants, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Mattoo, were recovered by the security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where a gunfight took place the previous day.

“The bodies of the three militants who were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Arwani village were recovered,” a police spokesman said.

“Other militants killed in the encounter were Nasir Wani and Adil Mushtaq Mir.”

Junaid, a notorious militant was district commander and took part in a number of militant activities. He was involved in the killing of a police constable on Thursday in Kulgam’s Bogund area, the spokesman said.

“Junaid was also involved in the killing of an assistant sub-inspector and a constable near a bus stand in Anantnag last year,” he said.

“Nasir and Adil had joined the LeT last year.”

Arms, ammunition, magazines and grenades were recovered from the site. When the encounter was on, locals started pelting stones at the security forces. Some of the militants also fired from within the crowd indiscriminately on the security forces, he said.

According to the police, civilians were injured in the “cross firing”. Two injured persons succumbed to their injuries later on Friday.