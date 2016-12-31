BiharJailBreak: Five prisoners escape from Buxar Central Jail

Buxar (Bihar): A probe has been initiated after five prisoners escaped from Bihar’s Buxar Central Jail late on Friday night.

“I have given instructions to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) jail to look into the matter and report to me on the same,” said Principal home secretary Aamir Subhani.

Sources said the prisoners scaled the wall of the jail and escaped.

The prisoners who escaped the jail were Sonu Pandey and Upendra Singh hailed from Arrah, Devdhari Rai from Chhapra, Pradeep Singh from Motihari and Sonu Singh from Brahmapur.

The higher authority has been informed about the incident and massive search operation has been initiated.

More details awaited.