Bihar School Education Board Class 10 result likely to be declared today

Bihar School Education Board or BSEB is likely to declare the class 10 Board Exam result for the year 2017 today. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. According to the media reports the results will be declared today June 20 on biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar board conducted Class X exams from 1 March to 8 March, 2017, and more than 15 lakh students appeared for it, according to a report on News18.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website, biharboard.ac.in.

Click on Bihar Board Class 10 matriculation results 2017.

Enter your roll number and click ‘submit’ to check your detailed grades.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Bihar Board Class X Supplementary results also will be released in June.

The information provided is based on media reports and there has been no official word on the BSEB results as yet. However, this article will be updated as soon as official information is available.