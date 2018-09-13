Bihar: Mahadalit labourer buries 35-year-old wife inside his house after villagers refuse to give land

A Dalit man buried his wife inside his house in Bihar’s Madhepura district after neighbours refused to cremate her in the village, reported Hindustan Times. Madhepura Sub-Divisional Officer Brinda Lal said the administration will discuss the matter with the Kewatgama villagers and the sarpanch.

Harinarayan Rishidev worked as a labourer and he had to bury his 35-year-old wife Sahogiya Devi inside his wife after she died on Sunday, “She was suffering from diarrhea,” Rishidev told the daily. “When no villager was ready to allow a cremation on their land, I decided to bury her in my house.” Rishidev is Mahadalit, a category created by CM Nitish Kumar’s government who are poorer than Dalit. Rishidev demanded a separate cremation ground for his community in every panchayat. “I do not want this to be repeated with my other landless brethren,” he said.

The labourer said landless people were deprived of dignity in life as well as in death.