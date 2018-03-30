Bihar: Fresh clash erupts in Nawada over vandalised Lord Hanuman idol

Nawada: After communal violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, another clash was reported in the state on Friday after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada. A clash erupted on Friday between two communities after an idol of Lord Hanuman was vandalised by miscreants. However, the situation came under control after security personnel was deployed in the area.

To bring the crowd under control, the police had to fire several rounds in the air. Some youths targeted the media, by damaging cameras and mics of some media persons. The District Magistrate of Nawada, Kaushal Kumar said that the two communities came face to face after an idol was vandalised by some miscreants.

“It was a matter of an idol being vandalised by some miscreants, which led to the communities coming face-to-face; the situation is now under control,” he said.

Recently, tension gripped Bihar after communal violence erupted in several parts of the states, including Bhagalpur and Aurangabad.