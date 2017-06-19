Bihar: Class 10 Girl gangraped, thrown out of moving train

Patna: A Class X girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of six people and thrown from a moving train before it reached Bihar’s Kiul junction.

The girl’s condition was said to be critical and a team of doctors was continuously monitoring her health at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The girl hails from Lakhochak village in the Lakhisarai district. She stepped out on Thursday night to answer the nature’s call and was captured by a group of six people. The accused took her to the Vanshipur Railway station and boarded a local train. As the Kiul Junction approached, they threw her from the moving train in the wee hours of Friday.The locals took the girl to a nearby medical centre where her parents reached in the afternoon.

With her condition continuously deteriorating, the doctors referred her to the PMCH where she was initially denied a bed. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured the girl of bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice. A team, led by Lakhisarai DSP Pankaj Kumar, has been formed to investigate the matter.