Bihar bypolls: Lalu terms outcome as victory of truth over falsehood

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad, currently in jail following conviction in fodder scam cases, on Wednesday termed the victory of his party in Bihar bypolls as “victory of truth over falsehood”.

The RJD retained Araria Lok Sabha and Jehanabad assembly seats in the by-elections for three seats in Bihar. The BJP retained Bhabhua assembly seat, reports PTI.

“The more you pour the fuel of conspiracy on Lalu, the brighter will his lantern burn. Millions of salutations to the people of Bihar for upholding justice. This is a victory of truth over falsehood,” the RJD supremo, whose party has the lantern as its election symbol, tweeted in Hindi.