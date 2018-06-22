Bihar: Boy shot dead for plucking mangoes

Patna: A 12-year-old child was shot dead allegedly for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar’s Gogri police station limits of Khagaria area on Thursday. The incident occurred when the boy was playing with other children in Shergarh village and had ventured into the orchard to pluck some mangoes.

The suspect, on seeing the boy plucking mangoes, got enraged and then allegedly shot him in the head, killing the boy instantly. The accused fled after the incident.

Meanwhile, the child’s mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem in Sadar Hospital Khagaria. The police said a case has been filed on this matter and that they raided the suspect’s house. An investigation has been launched and search operations to nab the culprit is underway.